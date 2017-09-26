LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic LUX 4x4 Auto - WAS GBP 27,995 - NOW GBP 24,495 - SAVING GBP 3,500 - 2013

car description

Upgrades - Lux Pack, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Privacy Glass, Premium Carpet Mats, Metallic Paint, Tailgate - Powered Electrical, Satin Centre Console and Black Strata IP Finisher, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Adaptive Dynamic, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Heated Front Seats, Park Assist with Towing Assist, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Rear Parking Aid, Voice Control, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Dynamic Grained Leather, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),. 5 seats, Grey, Full Service History, MOT Expiry April 2018