LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Lux Auto 5/dr

Turriff £33,995 33995.00GBP
Morrison Motors Turriff
Turriff, AB535TA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Lux Auto 5/dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17400 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: ORANGE
20 inch Alloys, Auto Boot Lid, Automatic, Bluetooth, Diesel, Folding Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, Full Service History, Heads Up Display, Keyless Go, One Owner, Park Distance, Reverse Camera, Xenon Lights, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Player, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Panoramic Roof, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Black Style Pack, Dynamic Plus Pack, Cost new 55,600! Stunning
