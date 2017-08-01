Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC LUX

£31,950 31950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony black leather trim, Cirrus headlining, Piano black applique, Sport Edition, Panoramic glass sunroof, electric retractable sunblind, electric memory front seats, heated front seats, electric lumbar support, dual zone climate control, HDD Navigation System, Dual-View Touch Screen, Digital TV Monitor, Wireless Headphones, Proximity Mirror Camera, Surround Camera system, touch-screen audio system, Bluetooth Telephone integration, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Meridian Surround Sound System, DAB digital radio, USB interface, I-POD connection, AUX input, 20in Gloss Black style 6 alloys, Tyre pressure monitor, Full Park Assist, parking sensors front and rear, Reverse Assist Camera, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, Voice activated controls, multi-function steering wheel, electric steering column, 9 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, cruise control, Stop/Start system, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, HDC (Hill Descent Control), hill start assist, magnetic damping system, Efficient driveline, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, Bi-Xenon headlamps, Auto-Headlamp function, DRL (Daytime Running Lights), front fog
land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc sd4 dynamic lux black 1-owner 4wd abs alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth cruise-control esp heated-seats heated-windscreen isofix parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof television traction-control xenon 2015 hands-free leather black-interior estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
