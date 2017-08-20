LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 2013

Hitchin £22,995 22995.00GBP
1 Priory Lane,, Little Wymondley,, Hitchin,
Hitchin, SG4 7HE, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
TURBO DIESEL, AIR CON, Full dealership history, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Voice Control, Parking Aid-Front, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Prestige Oxford Leather, Metallic Paint, 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height,Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height, Electric door mirrors, Global Opening for All Windows, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Remote central locking, Power steering, Front Fog Lamps, Child locks and Isofix system, X 2 Keys, Rear Spoiler. 5 seats, Black, HPI CERTIFICATE, FULLY COMPREHENSIVE SIX MONTHS WARRANTY PROVIDED, PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION, MOST MAJOR CARDS ACCEPTED, INSTITUTE OF THE MOTOR INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALLY REGISTERED STAFF, FINANCE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST (subject to status), APPROVED MEMBER OF THE RETAIL MOTOR INDUSTRY FEDERATION. Opening Hours Mon-Sat 0830-1730, Sun - By Appointment. We are situated just off Junction 8 of the A1M, Out Of Hours Mobile 07584 427282
6 Month Warranty ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Elec Memory Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Main Dealer SH Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection
