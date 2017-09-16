LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 4x4 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £26,450 26450.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 4x4 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red
Metallic Firenze Red, CALL 01245 351234, RED, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, OVERFINCH GTS, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Overfinch GTS Bodystyling, Overfinch Front and Rear Apron, 22'' Overfinch Sentinal Alloys, Overfinch Rear Bumper with Integrated Exhaust, Overfinch Gearshift, Privacy Glass, Contrast Stitching, Multi Function Steering Wheel, DAB Radio, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Dark Grey Oak Veneer, Xenon Headlamps, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Roof Spoiler, Cruise Control, Meridian Sound System, Voice Control, Traffic Message Channel, Ambience Lighting, Park Distance Control, 34k Miles, Firenze Red Metallic with Ebony Premium Leather, 26,450
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...