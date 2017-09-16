loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 4x4 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £26,450 26450.00GBP

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 4x4 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Metallic Firenze Red, CALL 01245 351234, RED, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, OVERFINCH GTS, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Overfinch GTS Bodystyling, Overfinch Front and Rear Apron, 22'' Overfinch Sentinal Alloys, Overfinch Rear Bumper with Integrated Exhaust, Overfinch Gearshift, Privacy Glass, Contrast Stitching, Multi Function Steering Wheel, DAB Radio, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Dark Grey Oak Veneer, Xenon Headlamps, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Roof Spoiler, Cruise Control, Meridian Sound System, Voice Control, Traffic Message Channel, Ambience Lighting, Park Distance Control, 34k Miles, Firenze Red Metallic with Ebony Premium Leather, 26,450

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19925
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
