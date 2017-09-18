LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Automatic

Epsom £20,995 20995.00GBP
TrustFord Epsom
Epsom, KT199NW, Surrey
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56602 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Dynamic route guidance, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Push button starter, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Voice control system, Automatic headlamp activation, Body coloured bumpers, Dark atlas tailgate finish, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights, Front fog lights, Heated rear windscreen, Heated windscreen, Heated windscreen washers, Power front/rear windows with global close, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear wiper, 12V power point front, 12V power point in luggage area, 3 seat rear bench, 6 way electric adjustable passenger seat + lumbar support, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 8 way electric driver seat with lumbar support + memory, Auto climate control with air filtration, Auxiliary heater, Centre console storage with lid, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Footwell illumination, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Illuminated glovebox, Interior mood lighting, Isofix child seat preparation, Lashing points, Leather steering wheel, Luggage compartment lighting, Luggage cover, Oxford leather upholstery, Premium carpet mats, Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Rear centre head restraint,
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...