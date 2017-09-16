LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto

Macclesfield £23,495 23495.00GBP
Corporate Fleet Care Finance Ltd
Macclesfield, SK102LP, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40004 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: havana
STUNNING LAND ROVER EVOQUE PRESTIGE SD4 FITTED WITH HDD PREMIUM SATELITTE NAVIGATION INCORPORATING BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE,DAB RADIO,CRUISE CONTROL,HEATED FRONT SEATS,FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST WITH REVERSE CAMERA,CLIMATE CONTROL,BI XENONHEADLIGHTS, 19 inch DIAMOND CUT ALLOYS WHEELS, GLASS SUNROOF EXTENDED WARRANY TILL MARCH 2018 CALL NOW FOR MORE DETAILS 01625 505915 / 07767 675506 PART EXCHANGE WELCOME,FINANCE ARRANGED VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.CFCSALES.CO.UK E MAIL NICK.HOWARD@CFCSALES.CO.UK ALL OUR CARS ARE HPI CHECKED FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM
