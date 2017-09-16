LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto [Lux Pack] - LANE DEPARTURE - REVERSE CAM - HEAT

Southampton £21,998 21998.00GBP
Imperial Car Supermarkets Swanwick
Southampton, SO317FL, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto [Lux Pack] - LANE DEPARTURE - REVERSE CAM - HEAT Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65461 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
This Santorini Black Range Rover Evoque Features Sat Nav, Panoramic Roof, Xenon Headlights, Lane Departure Warning System, Reversing Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Meridian Audio Sound System, Paddle Shift, Blind Spot Assist, Lux Pack, TV Function, Memory Seats, Adjustable Suspension, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Towbar, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, USB Audio, Split Folding Rear Seats, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, DAB, CD Player, Electronic hand brake, Electric Windows, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Click Visit Website fo
