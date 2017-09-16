LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr

£23,879 23879.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 32974 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Meridian Sound System, Hill Descent Control, Satellite Navigation, Front Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Fold Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Push Button Start
