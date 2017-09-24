LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Accessories

Red, ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 6 MONTHS COMPREHENSIVE AA WARRANTY. THIS VEHICLE HAS ALSO HAD A 128 POINT INSPECTION CARRIED OUT BY THE AA. FOR MORE INFO VISIT OUR WEBSITE ESSEXCARCOMPANY.CO.UK OR CALL OUR TEAM ON 01708 865578, Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Contrast Painted Roof With Matching Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Premium Metallic (Prestige), Tailgate - Powered Electrical, Botanical Aluminium Centre Console And IP Finisher, 1 owner, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Voice Control, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Rear Parking Aid, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Prestige Oxford Leather, Metallic Paint, 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height,Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH A 6 MONTHS COMPREHENSIVE AA WARRANTY. THIS VEHICLE HAS ALSO HAD A 128 POINT INSPECTION CARRIED OUT BY THE AA. FOR MORE INFO VISIT OUR WEBSITE ESSEXCARCOMPANY.CO.UK OR CALL 01708 865578, ALL OF OUR CARS ARE HPI CLEAR, 20,995 p/x welcome