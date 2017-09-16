LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX 4x4 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £27,950 27950.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX 4x4 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Solid Fuji White, CALL 01245 351234, WHITE, 3 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, OVERFINCH GTS, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, DUAL VIEW TOUCH SCREEN, Overfinch GTS Bodystyling, Overfinch Front and Rear Apron, 22'' Overfinch Sentinal Alloys, Overfinch Rear Bumper with Integrated Exhaust, Overfinch Gearshift, Contrast Stitching, Privacy Glass, Multi Function Steering Wheel, DAB Radio, Digital TV, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlamps, Surround Camera System, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Proximity Mirror Camera, Roof Spoiler, Cruise Control, Meridian Surround Sound System, Voice Control, Traffic Message Channel, Ambience Lighting, Park Distance Control, 58k Miles, Fuji White with Ebony Premium Leather, 27,950
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...