loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX 4x4 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Chelmsford £27,950 27950.00GBP

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

£27,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX 4x4 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Solid Fuji White, CALL 01245 351234, WHITE, 3 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, OVERFINCH GTS, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, DUAL VIEW TOUCH SCREEN, Overfinch GTS Bodystyling, Overfinch Front and Rear Apron, 22'' Overfinch Sentinal Alloys, Overfinch Rear Bumper with Integrated Exhaust, Overfinch Gearshift, Contrast Stitching, Privacy Glass, Multi Function Steering Wheel, DAB Radio, Digital TV, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlamps, Surround Camera System, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Proximity Mirror Camera, Roof Spoiler, Cruise Control, Meridian Surround Sound System, Voice Control, Traffic Message Channel, Ambience Lighting, Park Distance Control, 58k Miles, Fuji White with Ebony Premium Leather, 27,950

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19919
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on