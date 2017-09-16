LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX 4x4 5dr Automatic

£20,995 20995.00GBP
Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX 4x4 5dr Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49500 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance,HDD Premium Satellite Navigation System,Analogue/ Digital Television,Digital Radio (DAB),Cruise Control,Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds,Voice Control,Bi-Xenon Headlamps,Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation,360 Surround Cameras,Surround Camera System,8inch High Resolution Dual View Touch Screen,Parking Aid - Rear View Camera,Lux Pack,Privacy Glass,8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1),Tailgate - Powered Electrical,Parking Aid-Front,Blind Spot Assit,Heated Front Seats,Park Assist with Towing Assist,Prestige Oxford Leather,19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55),5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre,Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height,Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height,Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television,Global Opening for All Windows,Hill Descent Control (HDC),,Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity
