Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE LUX AUTO

£22,950 22950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Espresso/Ivory Oxford leather trim, white top-stitching, extended leather pack, Expresso leather dash top, Prestige style pack, HDD Navigation System, Navigation Lux Pack, electric memory front seats, heated front seats, electric lumbar support, dual zone climate control, touch-screen audio system, Bluetooth Telephone integration, Bluetooth Audio Stream, 380 watt Meridian hi-fi with single CD, DAB Digital radio, USB interface, I-POD connection, AUX input, 19in Silver 10-spoke alloys, Park Assist, parking sensors front and rear, Reverse Assist Camera, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, heated leather steering wheel, multi-function steering wheel, 6 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, cruise control, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, HDC (Hill Descent Control), hill start assist, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, Bi-Xenon headlamps, Auto-Headlamp function, DRL (Daytime Running Lights), front fog lamps, Ambience Lighting, Integrated Approach lamps, Keyless Start function, ISOFIX child seat system, electric tailgate, rear bench seat (5 seats), rear centre armrest/headrest, front/rear storage consoles, Brush
land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc sd4 prestige lux automatic grey 6-speed 4wd abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp fsh heated-seats isofix leather parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control xenon 2011 hands-free estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l322
