LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

£22,680 22680.00GBP
Auto100.co.uk
NG172RF, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red
Metallic Firenze Red, 5875 Of Optional Extras including Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Keyless Entry, Heated & Memory Seats, Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Premium Satellite Navigation, Prestige Oxford Leather Upholstery, Heated Seats, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats with Memory Settings, Blind Spot Monitoring, Reverse Camera, Privacy Glass, Tailgate - Powered Electrical, Keyless Entry, Interior Rear View Mirror - Auto-dimming, 3 owners, Full dealership history, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Voice Control, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Metallic Paint, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),. 5 seats, FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 22,680
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...