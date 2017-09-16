LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 4x4 Auto

Belfast £20,245 20245.00GBP
SERE Car Supermarket Belfast
Belfast, BT126HR, Antrim
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 4x4 Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46457 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: SILVER
ABS, Alarm, Auxiliary Heater, Cruise Control, Driver And Passenger Airbags, EPAS, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Front Seats, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Upholstery, Locking Wheel Nuts, Luggage Cover, Rear Centre Head Restraint, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, Remote Central Locking, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Rear Headrests, Illuminated Glovebox, Service Interval Indicator, Footwell Illumination, Luggage Compartment Lighting, Centre Console Storage With Lid, 12V Power Point In Luggage Area, Seatbelt Warning, Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Front Seatbelt Pretensioners With Force Limiters, Hill Descent Control, Power Front/rear Windows With Global Close, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Head Restraints, Interior Mood Lighting, Rear Centre Armrest With 2 Cupholders, 12V Power Point Front, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Rear Windscreen, 3 Rear 3 Point Seatbelts, Electronic Parking Brake, Drivers Knee Airbag, Hill Start Assist, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Driver/passenger Sunvisors And Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter, 3 Seat Rear Bench, Front Side Airbags With Curtain Airbags, DAB Digital Radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Terrain Response, Auto Climate Control With Air Filtration, Roll Stability Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio/cruise Controls, USB Connection, Satin Brushed Aluminium Inserts, Audio Connectivity System, Brunel Tailgate Finish, Drive Select With Paddle Shift And Sport Mode, Proximity Sensing And Touch Detection For Overhead Map Lights, Solid Paint, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Door Mirrors, 4 Way Manually Adjustable Passenger Seat, Tyre Repair Kit, 18" Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels Style 2, 6 Way Manually Adjustable Drivers Seat With Electric Height Adjust, Audio System - CD/radio, 380W, 10 Speaker + Subwoofer, 8" Touch Screen,Full Black Leather Seats Satellite Navigation System Heated Seats DAB Radio Bluetooth Connectivity
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...