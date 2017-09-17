loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [9] [Tech Pack]

Get an Insurance Quote

Aylesbury £27,271 27271.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£27,271
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [9] [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15315 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Dual View Screen, DAB Radio, Power Fold Mirrors, Push Button Start, Tech Pack, Contrast Roof, Full Service History, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Front & Rear Windows

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22576
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15315 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on