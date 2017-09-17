LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [9] [Tech Pack]

Aylesbury £27,271 27271.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [9] [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15315 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Dual View Screen, DAB Radio, Power Fold Mirrors, Push Button Start, Tech Pack, Contrast Roof, Full Service History, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Front & Rear Windows
