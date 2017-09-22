loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto

£17,817 17817.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Front Heated Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels 17", Air Bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Alarm, Central Locking, CD Player, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Full Service History, Leather Trim, Automatic Climate Control, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, 17" Alloy Wheels, Detachable Towbar, Vanity Mirrors, Push Button Start

  • Ad ID
    23880
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
