LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto

£17,817 17817.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Front Heated Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels 17", Air Bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Alarm, Central Locking, CD Player, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Full Service History, Leather Trim, Automatic Climate Control, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, 17" Alloy Wheels, Detachable Towbar, Vanity Mirrors, Push Button Start
