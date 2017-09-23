£22,490 22490.00GBP
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] 4x4/Crossover Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29052 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] 4x4/Crossover with 29052miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
