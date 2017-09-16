loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack]

Get an Insurance Quote

Crawley £23,999 23999.00GBP

Unbeatable Car Crawley
Crawley, RH109UH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£23,999
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56715 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Bluetooth, MP3 Player, Park Distance Control, Reversing Camara, Sat Nav, USB, Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Climate Control, Electric Windows, Isofix Childseat Preparation

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17661
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    56715 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on