LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack]

Gloucester £21,481 21481.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£21,481
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54582 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Sliding Glass Roof, Full Leather, Front Heated Seats, Upgraded Sound System, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Screen, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Heated Door Mirrors, Full Service History, Voice Activation, Alloy Wheels 20", Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Headrests, Rear Folding Armrest, Heated Screen Washers, Headlamp Power Wash, Halogen Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    22586
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    54582 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
