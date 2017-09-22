loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack]

Get an Insurance Quote

Kirkcaldy £22,898 22898.00GBP

Harry Fairbairn MINI (Kirkcaldy)
Kirkcaldy, KY13NQ, Fife
United Kingdom

£22,898
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27146 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Leather upholstery, Alloys, Rear parking aid, Front Parking Aid, USB connection, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, DAB Digital radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Audio Connectivity System, EPAS, Dynamic route guidance, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Voice control system, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, Push button starter, Rear wiper, Rear spoiler, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Power front/rear windows with global close, Heated windscreen washers, Heated windscreen, Heated rear windscreen, Brunel tailgate finish, Body coloured bumpers, Automatic headlamp activation, Front head restraints, Front centre armrest, Footwell illumination, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Centre console storage with lid, Auxiliary heater, Auto climate control with air filtration, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 3 seat rear bench, 12V power point in luggage area, 12V power point front, Lashing points, Isofix child seat preparation, Interior mood lighting, Illuminated glovebox, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Heated front seats, Rear headrests, Rear centre head restraint, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights, Luggage cover, Luggage compartment lighting, Leather steering wheel, Traction control, Seatbelt warning, Roll stability control, Hill start assist, Hill descent control, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Electronic parking brake, Drivers knee airbag, Driver and passenger airbags, ABS, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, Remote central locking, Locking wheel nuts, Immobiliser, Alarm, Terrain Response, Satin brushed aluminium inserts

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23996
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27146 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on