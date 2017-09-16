LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack]

£21,301 21301.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60664 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Meridian Sound System, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Front Park Distance Control, Hill Descent Control, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Rain Sensing Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start Function, Halogen Headlamps, Ambience Lighting
