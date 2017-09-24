loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] VAT QUALIFYING CAR

£21,995 21995.00GBP

Auto 2000 Prestige Cars
EN27AF,
United Kingdom

£21,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] VAT QUALIFYING CAR Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

FULL BLACK LEATHER TRIM CLIMATE CONTROL ELECTRIC SEATS KEY LESS PADDLE GEAR CHANGE ECO PACK STOP STARTING HEATED FRONT SCREEN MULTI FUNCTION WHEEL REMOTE ALARM LOCKING FULL MULTI MEDIA SYSTEM WITH USB AUX BLUE TOOTH AUDIO STREAMING 9 SPEED AUTO FACE LIFT CAR FULL SERVICE HISTORY FULL DEALER FACILITES AVALIABLE PART EXCHANGE WELCOME INDOOR SHOWROOM ALL CARS UNDER COVER TO VIEW OUR FURTHER STOCK OF BMW S AND PRESTIGE MARQUES VISIT OUR WEB SITE AT www.auto2000prestigecars.com OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM ON 0208 367 3269 PLEASE ASK US ABOUT FUNDING YOUR NEW CAR THROUGH SANTANDER ITS FAST ,EASY,CONVENIENT AND VERY COMPETITIVE

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24672
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
