LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Pure 5Dr Diesel Hatchback

Leeds £21,844 21844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Pure 5Dr Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 30462 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Power front/rear windows with global close, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Terrain Response, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Satin brushed aluminium inserts...
