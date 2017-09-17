loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Pure 5Dr Diesel Hatchback

Leeds £21,844 21844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£21,844
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Pure 5Dr Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 30462 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Power front/rear windows with global close, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Terrain Response, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Satin brushed aluminium inserts...

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22765
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30462 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
