LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

Cardiff £23,482 23482.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 32548 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
2 Year Warranty, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Power Fold Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels 18", Parking Distance Control - Rear, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, 5 Speed Manual Gearbox, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Full Leather, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Terrain Response
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...