loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

Cardiff £23,482 23482.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£23,482
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 32548 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

2 Year Warranty, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Power Fold Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels 18", Parking Distance Control - Rear, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, 5 Speed Manual Gearbox, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Full Leather, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Terrain Response

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22579
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    32548 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on