LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

£18,998 18998.00GBP
Arnold Clark Fiat/Abarth (Glasgow)
G211LZ,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 52130 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
18" alloys, Leather upholstery, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Audio Connectivity System, Auxiliary Audio Jack, USB connection, Power front/rear windows with global close, Auto climate control with air filtration, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Leather gear knob, Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, ABS, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Hill descent control, Hill start assist, Traction control, Remote central locking, Terrain Response
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...