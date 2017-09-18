loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

£18,998 18998.00GBP

Arnold Clark Fiat/Abarth (Glasgow)
G211LZ,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 52130 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

18" alloys, Leather upholstery, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Audio Connectivity System, Auxiliary Audio Jack, USB connection, Power front/rear windows with global close, Auto climate control with air filtration, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Leather gear knob, Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, ABS, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Hill descent control, Hill start assist, Traction control, Remote central locking, Terrain Response

  • Ad ID
    22987
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    52130 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
