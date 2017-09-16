LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PURE 5DR Manual

Accessories

29000 miles. +++ REAR PARKING AIDS +++ BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE CONNECTION +++ Here we have another stunning example LandRover Evoque 2.2 SD, this example is finished in Ipanema sand metallic with contrasting Almond leather trim. Specification on this includes heated front seats, rear audible and visual parking aids, front driver and passenger air-bags, ISOFIX seat anchor points, remote central door locking with keyless go, rear privacy glass, electric windows, electric rear view mirrors, Meridian sound system with touch screen entertainment including stereo DAB - CD - USB and AUX inputs, bluetooth telephone connection with audio music streaming, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, dual automatic climate control, aluminium dash inlays, central front armrest with storage bin, 18'' 7 spoke alloy wheels, LED daytime driving lamps, automatic headlight activation, front fog lamps, electric height adjustable drivers seat and ECO fuel economy button. This car has only covered 29,000 miles and is a credit to its 1 lady owner, and also comes with a comprehensive LandRover service history. Serviced at 10,904 and 20,260 and will benefit from another service at LandRover (balance of manufacturer service plan) and 12 month MOT prior to collection. I cannot stress how stunning this vehicle looks in this colour combination. MUST BE SEEN - STUNNING