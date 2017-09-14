LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Doncaster £25,785 25785.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 10155 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Meridian Sound System, Alloy Wheels 18", Satellite Navigation, 1 Owner, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, 2 Year Warranty, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Headlamp Power Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Terrain Response, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers
