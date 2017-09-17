LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Gloucester £23,291 23291.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 31260 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Upgraded Sound System, DAB Radio, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Phone Integration, 18" Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Heated Door Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Headrests, Rear Folding Armrest, Heated Front Screen, Stop/Start Function, Heated Screen Washers, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Halogen Headlamps, Day Running Lights, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, 1 Owner
