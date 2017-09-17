loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Get an Insurance Quote

Gloucester £23,291 23291.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£23,291
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 31260 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Upgraded Sound System, DAB Radio, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Phone Integration, 18" Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Heated Door Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Headrests, Rear Folding Armrest, Heated Front Screen, Stop/Start Function, Heated Screen Washers, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Halogen Headlamps, Day Running Lights, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, 1 Owner

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22582
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31260 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on