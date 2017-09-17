LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Gloucester £23,991 23991.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 22529 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Orkney Grey
Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Upgraded Sound System, DAB Radio, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Screen, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlights, 18" Alloy Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Voice Activation, Heated Door Mirrors, Rear Headrests, Rear Folding Armrest, Stop/Start Function, Heated Screen Washers, Day Running Lights, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, 1 Owner, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...