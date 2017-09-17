loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Get an Insurance Quote

Gloucester £23,991 23991.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£23,991
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 22529 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Orkney Grey

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Upgraded Sound System, DAB Radio, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Screen, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlights, 18" Alloy Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Voice Activation, Heated Door Mirrors, Rear Headrests, Rear Folding Armrest, Stop/Start Function, Heated Screen Washers, Day Running Lights, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, 1 Owner, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22583
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    22529 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on