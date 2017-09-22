loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Stourbridge £24,871 24871.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£24,871
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 16860 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver

1 Owner, Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Xenon Headlamps, Push Button Start, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Electric Mirrors

  • Ad ID
    23886
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16860 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
