LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Stourbridge £24,871 24871.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 16860 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver
1 Owner, Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Xenon Headlamps, Push Button Start, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Electric Mirrors
