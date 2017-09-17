LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

£21,691 21691.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 43247 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Satellite Navigation, Front Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels 19", Roof Rails, Heated Front Windscreen, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Leather Trim, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Climate Control 2 Zone, Automatic Air Conditioning, Automatic Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), 2 x USB Power Socket Row 2, Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors
