LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Arnold Clark Volkswagen/MG (Rutherglen)
G731AE,
United Kingdom

£21,498
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 33244 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Service interval indicator, Cruise control

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24705
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33244 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Range Rover Evoque for sale

