LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

£21,851 21851.00GBP
Mercedes-Benz of Glasgow
G40DH,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 41343 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, 20" Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, LED Daytime Running Lights, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Electric Windows Front and Rear, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Remote Central Locking, Ambient Lighting, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, 6 Speed Gearbox, Sports Suspension, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Alarm, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Sport Steering Wheel
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...