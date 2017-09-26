loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

£21,851 21851.00GBP

Mercedes-Benz of Glasgow
G40DH,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 41343 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, 20" Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, LED Daytime Running Lights, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Electric Windows Front and Rear, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Remote Central Locking, Ambient Lighting, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, 6 Speed Gearbox, Sports Suspension, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Alarm, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Sport Steering Wheel

  • Ad ID
    24986
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41343 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
