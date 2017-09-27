Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 1 Off Individual Example Finished in White Mat Pearl 22" Kahn Alloys Kahn Rolex Interior Panoramic Roof Satellite Navigation Stunning Example

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this very individual one off Range Rover Evoque Project Kahn. Without doubt this vehicle benefits from the biggest bespoke conversion we have seen and is without question the finest example on sale in the UK today. Presented in Project Kahn special order Pearl White Matt with Contrasting Black Roof Extended Ebony Rolex Leather Upholstery with Ivory Inserts Piping and Contrast Stitch and Purple Alcantara Binnacle and Dash Inserts. Full Project Kahn Exterior Styling including Front and Rear Bumpers, 22" Kahn Alloy Wheels in Black with Purple Brake Calipers, Gloss Black Grille, Gloss Black Rear Diffuser, Twin Sports Exhaust Tailpipes, Twin Rear Spoilers, Kahn Lettering in Black Front and Rear, Kahn Exterior Enamel Badges, Kahn Enamel and Diamonte Gear Selector and Machined and Vented Pedals in Aluminium. Specification includes HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, DAB Radio, Fixed Panoramic Glass Sunroof with Power blind, Meridian Sound System, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlights,