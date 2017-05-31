LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Auto

Accessories

Grey, Orkney Grey Metallic with Black Leather Upholstery, Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds, Privacy Glass, 2 owners, Standard Features - Satellite navigation, Intuitive Voice Control, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Digital Radio (DAB), 18in Five-Split Spoke Style 506 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Sports seats, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Front, Grained Leather, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Heated Front Windscreen, Alarm, Push Button Start/Stop, Metallic Paint, Global Opening for All Windows, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Body Coloured Bumpers. 5 seats, SORT AFTER, HIGH SPECIFICATION, GREAT LOOKING SUV IN SUPER CONDITION THROUGHOUT WITH LOW MILEAGE AND FULL SERVICE HISTORY ( STILL UNDER MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY AND INCLUDES SERVICING PLAN UNTIL 2019 ), 26,850