LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Auto

£26,850 26850.00GBP
BMS Car Sales
DH15HL,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, Orkney Grey Metallic with Black Leather Upholstery, Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds, Privacy Glass, 2 owners, Standard Features - Satellite navigation, Intuitive Voice Control, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Digital Radio (DAB), 18in Five-Split Spoke Style 506 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Sports seats, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Front, Grained Leather, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Heated Front Windscreen, Alarm, Push Button Start/Stop, Metallic Paint, Global Opening for All Windows, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Body Coloured Bumpers. 5 seats, SORT AFTER, HIGH SPECIFICATION, GREAT LOOKING SUV IN SUPER CONDITION THROUGHOUT WITH LOW MILEAGE AND FULL SERVICE HISTORY ( STILL UNDER MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY AND INCLUDES SERVICING PLAN UNTIL 2019 ), 26,850
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...