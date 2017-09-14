LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Auto

£21,994 21994.00GBP
Specialist Cars of Swansea
SA79AD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Black, HERE WE OFFER FOR SALE A 2014 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 5 DOOR IN METALIC BLACK WITH FULL GREY LEATHER INTERIOR PANORAMIC ROOF SATELITE NAVIGATION UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT, Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds, Carpet Mats with Edging, Premium Metallic Paint, 1 owner, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Parking Aid - Front, Global Opening for All Windows, Metallic Paint, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Bluetooth Phone Connection, Push Button Start/Stop, Alarm, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, Grained Leather Seats with Perforated Mid-Section, 18in Five-Split Spoke Sparkle Silver Finish Style 11 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers. 5 seats, 21,994 p/x welcome
