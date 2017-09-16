loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr

Nelson £24,395 24395.00GBP

Peter Reeves Ltd
Nelson, BB98PH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£24,395
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 31730 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Fuji White, 2 owners, with Full Black Leather, 182 5 Double Spoke Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Bluetooth, Ipod/MP3 Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Dual Auto Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Auto Wipers, Auto Lights, Traction Control, Start/Stop Push Button, Cruise Control, DAB Radio/CD, Privacy Glass, Trip Computer, Electric Mirrors, Fitted Overmats, Remote Central Locking, Isofix Child Seat Anchor Points, Rear Wash/Wipe, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Electric Windows, 4WD, Land Rover + 1 Private Owner, Full Land Rover Service History, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty until 16th December 2017, 24,395

  • Ad ID
    19447
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31730 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
