LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr

Nelson £24,395 24395.00GBP
Peter Reeves Ltd
Nelson, BB98PH, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 31730 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Fuji White, 2 owners, with Full Black Leather, 182 5 Double Spoke Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Bluetooth, Ipod/MP3 Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Dual Auto Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Auto Wipers, Auto Lights, Traction Control, Start/Stop Push Button, Cruise Control, DAB Radio/CD, Privacy Glass, Trip Computer, Electric Mirrors, Fitted Overmats, Remote Central Locking, Isofix Child Seat Anchor Points, Rear Wash/Wipe, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Electric Windows, 4WD, Land Rover + 1 Private Owner, Full Land Rover Service History, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty until 16th December 2017, 24,395
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...