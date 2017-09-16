loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr

Nelson £22,990 22990.00GBP

Peter Reeves Ltd
Nelson, BB98PH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£22,990
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 37883 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Black, ONE OWNER,, 2 owners, with Full Black Leather, 19'' 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear PARKING SENSORS, Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Front Fog Lights, Electronic Boot Release, AUX/USB/12V Power Socket, Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, Ipod/MP3 Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Front and Rear Armrest, Dual Auto Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Auto Wipers, Auto Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Traction Control, Start/Stop Push Button,CRUISE CONTROL ABS, DAB Radio/CD with Meridian Sound, Privacy Glass, Trip Computer, Electric Mirrors, Fitted Overmats, Remote Central Locking, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor Points, Rear Wash/Wipe, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Spare Key, Full Service History, Last Serviced at 31003 miles, One Owner, 22,990

  • Ad ID
    19451
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37883 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Range Rover Evoque for sale

