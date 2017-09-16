LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr

Nelson £22,990 22990.00GBP
Peter Reeves Ltd
Nelson, BB98PH, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 37883 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Black, ONE OWNER,, 2 owners, with Full Black Leather, 19'' 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear PARKING SENSORS, Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Front Fog Lights, Electronic Boot Release, AUX/USB/12V Power Socket, Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, Ipod/MP3 Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Front and Rear Armrest, Dual Auto Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Auto Wipers, Auto Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Traction Control, Start/Stop Push Button,CRUISE CONTROL ABS, DAB Radio/CD with Meridian Sound, Privacy Glass, Trip Computer, Electric Mirrors, Fitted Overmats, Remote Central Locking, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor Points, Rear Wash/Wipe, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Spare Key, Full Service History, Last Serviced at 31003 miles, One Owner, 22,990
