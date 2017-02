LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 4x4 COUPE AUTO PAN ROOF 2015

car description

** FINANCE AVAILABLE FROM 8.9% APR ** JUST 18,218 MILES FROM NEW ** TWO PRIVATE OWNERS FROM NEW ** LAND ROVER 5 YEAR SERVICE INCLUSIVE PACKAGE APPLICABLE UNTIL 28/08/2020 ** FULL FRANCHISE SERVICE HISTORY ** MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY APPLICABLE UNTIL 28/08/2018 ** SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC PAINTWORK WITH CIRRUS/LUNAR LEATHER INTERIOR TRIM ** 20 INCH STYLE 6 SPARKLE SILVER ALLOY WHEELS ** FIXED GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF ** REAR PRIVACY GLASS ** FRONT FOG LAMPS ** FRONT + REAR PARKING SENSORS ** BUILT IN TOUCH SCREEN SAT-NAV ** MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ** FULLY ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS WITH ELECTRIC LUMBAR SUPPORT ** 3 STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS ** QUICKCLEAR HEATED WINDSCREEN ** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE READY WITH VOICE RECOGNITION ** CRUISE CONTROL ** AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS ** RAIN SENSITIVE WIPERS ** START/STOP TECHNOLOGY ** A VERY CLEAN EXAMPLE THROUGHOUT ** 3 DOOR DIESEL AUTOMATIC 4x4 COUPE ** 2 REMOTE KEYS AVAILABLE ** FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN UK ** COMPLETELY MOTORING CHELTENHAM and GLOUCESTER **