LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 5d 190 BHP

Gateshead £19,995 19995.00GBP

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

£19,995
Full Service History. 18'' Alloy Wheels, Cream Leather Interior With Brushed Aluminium Trims. Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Electric Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio, Meridian Audio Upgrade, AUX/USB Connection, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Folding Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel. The Evoque Comes With 3 Months Gold Cover Warranty, 12 Months Platinum Cover Available From £499. Low Rate Finance And Part Exchange Available. Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric/He

  • Ad ID
    25013
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    53004 mi
