LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4x4 3dr Auto

Bradford £21,000 21000.00GBP

The Car Empire
Bradford, BD50HF, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4x4 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77068 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, FULL SERVICE HISTORY , NO HIDDEN ADMIN FEES , COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES , PART EXCHANGE TAKEN, Upgrades - SATELLITE NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, PADDLESHIFT, DAB RADIO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, AUTO PARK ASSIST, LED DAY RUNNING LIGHTS, AUTO LIGHTS & WIPERS, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, FULL LEATHER, QUICKCLEAR HEATED WINDSCREEN, AUTO STOP-START, PUSH BUTTON START, PRIVACY GLASS, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Rear Parking Aid, Climate Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Intuitive Voice Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Parking Aid - Front, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seating and Electric Front Passengers, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Heated Front Windscreen, Alarm, Global Opening for All Windows, Grained Leather, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Metallic Paint, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Push Button Start/Stop, 18in Five-Split Spoke Style 506 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers. 5 seats, 21,000

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20437
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    77068 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Range Rover Evoque for sale

