LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4x4 3dr

Romford £22,989 22989.00GBP
Imperials Ltd
Romford, RM64HJ, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4x4 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Fuji White, 1 owner, 5 seats, Located at Our Romford Showroom, Full Ebony Leather, One Owner. Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Ivory Headlining, Front Fogs, Terrain Response, Clear Lenses, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Folding Mirrors and 18'' Sparkle Silver Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History inc Recent Service. wwwimperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk, 22,989
