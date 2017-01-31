Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4x4

Walton-On-Thames £22,895 22895.00GBP
Walton-On-Thames,
Surrey
United Kingdom
Registered 2012 Mileage 38,780 miles Engine Size 2.2l Transmission Automatic Fuel Type Diesel Fuel Consumption 44.1 mpg Registered 2012 Registration LG62CXB Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption 44.1 mpg Tax Band H Tax Cost £210 Colour White Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Fuji White Doors 3 Fuel Type Diesel Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 38,780 miles Engine Size 2.2l Transmission Automatic MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options Full length glass sunroof 18 Inch Alloy Wheels Electric Front Seats Hill Descent Control Front Arm Rest Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Rear 60/40 Folding Seat Voice Control Trip Computer Alarm and Immobiliser Full Service History Satellite Navigation System Front and Rear Parking Sensors
land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc sd4 pure tech coupe 4wd alloy-wheels band-h diesel fsh immobiliser parking-sensor sat-nav sunroof warranty 2012 estate suv luxury british v8 range rover l322
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...