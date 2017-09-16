LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Blackburn £25,985 25985.00GBP
Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: Ext Color: Grey
Grey, FULL SVR BODYKIT LIKE 100k RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR - 1 OWNER - BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM - COLOUR CODED - GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS - RED CALIPERS - SIDE STEPS - PRIVACY WINDOWS -CONTRAST BLACK ROOF -FULL SERVICE HISTORY -12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY -12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN -12 MONTHS MOT-, Four wheel-drive, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Intuitive Voice Control, Parking Aid - Front, Rear Parking Aid, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Alarm, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, Global Opening for All Windows, Grained Leather, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Metallic Paint, Push Button Start/Stop, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 25,985 p/x welcome
