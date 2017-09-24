LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr Manual

Accessories

Blue, LOIRE BLUE WITH CIRRUS LIGHT GREY LEATHER! EX LAND ROVER AND 1 PRIVATE OWNER FROM NEW WITH A FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY! BEAUTIFULL COLOUR COMBINATION COMPLIMENTED WITH A FANTASTIC SPEC INC SATELLITE NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, DAB RADIO!!!! LOW RATE OF FINANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE., Upgrades - Satellite Navigation, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated front seats, DAB Radio, Front and Rear parking aid, 18'' Alloy wheels, 2 owners, Standard Features - Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Intuitive Voice Control, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Front, Heated Front Windscreen, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, Push Button Start/Stop, Alarm, Bluetooth Phone Connection, 18in Five-Split Spoke Style 506 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Global Opening for All Windows, Metallic Paint, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Grained Leather, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers. 5 seats, COMPREHENSIVE EXTENDED WARRANTIES. TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL US TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE BEFORE TRAVELLING. WE DO TRY TO GO THAT LITTLE BIT FURTHER AND STILL SAVE YOU MONEY ON YOUR PURCHASE!! WITH INTEREST RATES AT AN ALL TIME LOW PLEASE ENQUIRE ABOUT