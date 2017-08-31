LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH - SAT NAV - PAN ROOF - DYNAMIC WHEELS 2012

car description

Stunning 2012 Range Rover Evoque SD4 Pure Tech finished in Orkney Grey with black leather interior. 20" Range Rover Evoque Dynamic alloy wheels. Full Service history with one recently completed.;;Great Specification - Glass panoramic roof with power blind, Heated seats, front and rear parking sensors, Meridian Sound System - sounds fantastic! , HDD colour satellite navigation, iPod and USB connection, cruise control, Bluetooth, Xenon headlights with DRL, auto headlights, DAB radio, Ambient lighting, electric seats, dual climate control. Extremely well cared for example. Current mileage is 52k. 2 keys, similar to - Autobiography, Overfinch, Revere, Urban, Kahn. ;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, Hpi clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++