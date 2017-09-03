Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 SPECIAL EDITION

£29,850 29850.00GBP
United Kingdom
Rare Sicilian Yellow Special Edition, Santorini Black with Sicilian Yellow roof/mirrors, Ebony Black extended leather trim, yellow top-stitching, Colour Coded Dynamic style pack, Panoramic Roof, HDD Navigation System, Navigation Lux Pack, Sport Body-Styling kit, Wing-Back Racing style seats, electric memory front seats, heated front seats, electric lumbar support, automatic dual zone climate control, touch-screen audio system, Bluetooth Telephone integration, AUX/USB input, 20in gloss black 9-spoke alloy wheels, Park Assist front and rear, reverse camera, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function steering wheel, 8 speed auto gearbox, paddle-shift controls, cruise control, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, HDC (Hill Descent Control), hill start assist, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, 380 watt Meridian hi-fi with single CD, DAB Digital radio, USB/I-POD connection, AUX input, Bi-Xenon headlamps, Auto-Headlamp function, LED DRL (Daytime Running Lights), front fog lamps, Ambience Lighting, Integrated Approach lamps, Keyless Push-Button start, ISOFIX child seat system, electric tailgate, front/ rear bum
