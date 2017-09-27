LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 TD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Rickmansworth £15,695 15695.00GBP
Moorlake
Rickmansworth, WD37NN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 TD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 106000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Just serviced in July, 12 months MOT. Drives and looks like it's only done 30k miles. Fully loaded with full leather, SAT NAV, DAB, Meridian Sound System, BLUETOOTH, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Cruise, Multi Function Steering Wheel, One former keeper from new. Unmarked alloys, very good tyres.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...