LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 TD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Rickmansworth £15,695 15695.00GBP

Moorlake
Rickmansworth, WD37NN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£15,695
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 TD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 106000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Just serviced in July, 12 months MOT. Drives and looks like it's only done 30k miles. Fully loaded with full leather, SAT NAV, DAB, Meridian Sound System, BLUETOOTH, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Cruise, Multi Function Steering Wheel, One former keeper from new. Unmarked alloys, very good tyres.

  • Ad ID
    25219
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    106000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
