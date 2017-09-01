Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 TD4 PURE 6 Speed

£18,950 18950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Black leather trim, Cirrus headlining, Piano black applique, partial electric front seats, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, Bluetooth Telephone integration, DAB digital radio, USB interface, I-POD connection, Bluetooth Audio, AUX input, Meridian Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Electric Sunblind, 20in Dynamic Alloys in Gloss Black, Black Roof, Black Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, electric heated mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, Voice activated controls, multi-function leather steering wheel, 6-speed manual gearbox, cruise control, Stop/Start system, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, fog lamps, heated front windscreen, rain sensor, Keyless Start function, ISOFIX child seat system, illuminated door sill, LED interior light package, rear bench seat (5 seats), rear centre armrest, Privacy Glass, full service history
land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc td4 pure 6-speed white abs alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth cruise-control esp fsh heated-seats heated-windscreen isofix leather manual parking-sensor privacy-glass traction-control 2012 hands-free black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l322 dark-interior
